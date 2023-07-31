The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2024!
Are you eligible?
Only eligible entries can win the Contest. Does your entry have what it takes? We’ve got a quick and easy way to help you find out!
Make your video
When you enter the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest, you join a nationwide community of music-makers and creators. Get started on your video now! Entries open on Jan. 23, 2024.
Here's what you do:
- Create a new video that shows you playing one song you've written.
- Do it the way you'd perform a Tiny Desk concert: at a desk. (Any desk!)
- Upload your video to YouTube.
- Fill out our entry form after it opens at 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 23 and before 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 21, 2024.
The winner will:
- Play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C.
- Be featured on NPR’s All Things Considered
- Headline NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour
Keep these things in mind:
- We're looking for undiscovered talent; you can't have a current recording contract.
- You must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S., U.S.V.I. or Puerto Rico to enter.
- Our panel of judges — including members of NPR Music, DJs from NPR Member stations, industry experts and Tiny Desk alums — will choose our winner.
- Take this quiz to see if you're eligible.
Questions? Contact us.
Nominate An Unsigned Musician
Steps to nominate:
- Download this nomination card.
- Post the card to your Instagram story, tag your nominee and @nprmusic.
- Remind your nominee to enter the Contest by Feb. 21!
Meet The Past Winners
2023:
Little Moon
Led by singer-songwriter Emma Hardyman’s soaring vocals and intricate arrangements, Little Moon is a Utah band that mixes folk, pop and indie rock. The group’s powerful Tiny Desk Contest winning entry, “Wonder Eye,” is about how “accepting the mysterious, shadowy nature of death can deepen one's sense of humanity and soften the ways we see ourselves and each other.”
2022:
Alisa Amador
Hailing from Boston, Mass., Alisa Amador is a singer-songwriter with a powerful voice whose music explores jazz, funk and folk styles, all rooted in the spirit of the Latin music she grew up with. Amador impressed the Tiny Desk Contest judges with her tender performance of “Milonga accidental,” which she calls “an ode to in-between-ness – to having several identities at once, to feeling split between cultures and languages.”
2021:
NEFFY
NEFFY is a singer-songwriter from Arlington, Va., with a stunning, singular voice whose songs combine influences from folk, soul and R&B. Her entry video for “Wait Up,” which reflects on the healing power of nature, is a testament to her honest, emotional songwriting. Since teaching herself guitar as a teenager, NEFFY has played hundreds of shows in New York and Washington, D.C., and says she considers live performances as the best part of her creative process.
2020:
Linda Diaz
Hailing from the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Linda Diaz is a singer-songwriter — and former scholastic chess champion — with a sparkling stage presence. Her euphoric and calming music swirls R&B hooks with soulful melodies, often wrapping powerful, self-affirming messages in a warm yet refreshing sound.
2019:
Quinn Christopherson
Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, Quinn Christopherson is an Athabaskan and Inupiaq songwriter who combines thoughtful songwriting with a powerful sense of perspective. His music is warm and vulnerable; in it, he reflects on his childhood, honors the relationships in his life and addresses his role as a transgender individual navigating Alaska's social landscape.
2018:
Naia Izumi
Naia Izumi's entry video for "Soft Spoken," recorded in his home studio in Los Angeles, showcases his virtuoistic talent and the gentle spirit he brings to his music.
2017:
Tank and the Bangas
New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas conveys its freewheeling spirit through a sound that combines pop, hip-hop, funk, spoken word and musical theater. The band’s entry video won over our judges with its undeniable, joyful energy.
Since winning the Contest, Tank and the Bangas has played to sold-out crowds across the United States and Europe, including performing at Coachella and headlining NPR Music's 10th birthday party.
2016:
Gaelynn Lea
Gaelynn Lea has been playing violin for more than 20 years. She builds on a repertoire of traditional Celtic and American fiddle music, writing original songs that incorporate folk-rock influences, looping tracks and an inventive style.
Since winning the Contest, Gaelynn has toured the world and played at renowned venues including The Kennedy Center and House of Blues Chicago. She is also an advocate for people with disabilities.
2015:
Fantastic Negrito
Fantastic Negrito’s winning entry in the 2015 Tiny Desk Contest was a raw, soulful performance captured at a makeshift desk in a freight elevator.
Since winning the Tiny Desk Contest, Fantastic Negrito has played at a number of major music festivals and at Madison Square Garden, and has won three Grammy awards.