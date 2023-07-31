Make your video

When you enter the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest, you join a nationwide community of music-makers and creators. Get started on your video now! Entries open on Jan. 23, 2024.



Here's what you do:

Create a new video that shows you playing one song you've written.

Do it the way you'd perform a Tiny Desk concert: at a desk. (Any desk!)

Upload your video to YouTube.

Fill out our entry form after it opens at 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 23 and before 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 21, 2024.

The winner will:

Play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C.

Be featured on NPR’s All Things Considered

Headline NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour

Keep these things in mind:

We're looking for undiscovered talent; you can't have a current recording contract.

You must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S., U.S.V.I. or Puerto Rico to enter.

Our panel of judges — including members of NPR Music, DJs from NPR Member stations, industry experts and Tiny Desk alums — will choose our winner.

Take this quiz to see if you're eligible.

Questions? Contact us.